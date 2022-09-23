Neighborhood hero saves Woodhaven couple from condo fire

(WXYZ) — A Woodhaven couple is without a home this morning after their condo burned to the ground.

The consuming fire damaged surrounding homes in the area as well, but it all could have been worse without the help of a neighbor who saw the smoke and told the elderly couple to get out.

The incident took place Thursday at the Pine Arbor Condos. Craig and Joan Morgan are the owners of the impacted condo and have been there for just one year.

"I ran over to the door and he yelled come on in. I went in and said there is a fire in your garage,“ Shari Baldwin, the neighbor who saw the smoke said.

Baldwin said she was on her way home from work when she saw the smoke.

“And he came out, then the health care worker came out and got their mom out and everything," she said.

But what was left behind was Craig’s wedding ring. His daughters begged the fire chief to go in and save it.

"And he came out with it, and it was fine. That was huge," daughter Jodi said.

The Morgan’s daughters Michelle Olson and Jodi Herring say they are still shaken up, but forever grateful for their family's guardian angel.

"I am glad I came home when I did and saw it," Baldwin said. "I am glad."