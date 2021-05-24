Woman gets back $1M lottery ticket she had thrown away

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it.

Lea Rose Fiega bought the scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick near her work.

She was in a hurry and didn't properly check to see if the ticket was a winner. Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners, was checking a pile of discarded tickets a few days later and found Fiega's winner.

Fiega says she started crying when they told her she had won.