Ultra-processed foods can cause more than obesity, study claims

Eating preprepared foods such as frozen pizzas and canned soups can do more than cause obesity; they can cause cancer and a host of other health problems.

According to research published in the British Medical Journal, foods considered “ultra-processed” raise the risk of obesity and cancer.

The BMJ said ultra-processed foods include soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial breads, cakes, and biscuits; confectionery; sweetened breakfast cereals, sugared milk-based and “fruit” drinks; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products such as burgers, pastas and pizzas.

Other potential diseases include hypertension and liver disease.

The study said, “Beyond poor nutrition profiles, ultra-processed foods commonly contain food additives such as dietary emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners, some types of which have been suggested to increase the pro-inflammatory potential of the gut microbiome, promoting colon carcinogenesis.”

The authors said that replacing sugar with artificial sweeteners is not a solution. Their solution is to limit or prohibit the promotion of ultra-processed food. The authors say that making fresh foods “available, attractive and affordable” is also a solution.

