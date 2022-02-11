Teddy bear lost at Wisconsin airport to soon be reunited with family

A teddy bear lost at a Wisconsin airport will be reunited with its owner thanks to the power of social media.

On Feb. 4, the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport tweeted a picture of the stuffed animal asking if anyone who flew in or out of Milwaukee on Jan. 4 left it behind.

While waiting to be claimed, the bear went on an adventure, which the airport documented on social media.

On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of the bear hanging out with their "original left behind the stuffed animal," Violet.

The bear, the airport pointed out, is special because it's given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

The post was shared more than 12,000 times, and on Wednesday, the airport announced that the owner was located and they were working on reuniting it with his family.