Strollers sold through Amazon recalled due to faulty brakes

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said 310 Cityscape Travel System strollers have been recalled due to faulty brakes.

The recalled models are Cityscape Travel Jogger strollers No. TJ75B12A. The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is 10 28 2020, the CSPSC said.

The CPSC said the strollers' parking brake could fail, which could cause the stroller to fall and pose an injury hazard.

The strollers were sold through Amazon early last year for around $175.

Customers are being told to stop using the recalled strollers.

The CSPC said Amazon and Baby Trend are reaching out to affected customers to offer a voucher or full refund. Customers who do not hear from the companies can call Baby Trend at 800-328-7363.