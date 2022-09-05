Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky.

However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com.

A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay said he was walking his dog when he saw the lights.

Visibility was good for the SpaceX satellites at around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in Utah.

People who missed the event Monday will get another opportunity to see the satellites. They are expected to be visible again Tuesday morning.

