Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times. The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town that handles its taxes, Ossining, N.Y., said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 20, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there.

That's according to the New York Times, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

The newspaper didn't say why those people had requested anonymity.

The newspaper said the Westchester County district attorney's office has subpoenaed the Trump National Golf Club and the town handling its taxes, Ossining.

The district attorney's office has declined to comment.

In a statement, the Trump Organization suggested the probe was politically motivated.

"The witch hunt continues," the spokesperson said via the news outlet reported.

This would mark the third probe Trump has had in New York of two district attorney offices's looking into his business dealings.

New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation in August and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. announced an investigation in July.

