Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Report: Half of women of color making less than $15 per hour

Money wallet AP
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Only 33% of American adults follow a budget, according to an October 2017 survey of Americans from NerdWallet . The time and effort involved are often cited as the reasons, but trying and failing is also a barrier. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money wallet AP
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:13:00-04

A new study by Oxfam America found that half of women of color earn less than $15 an hour.

Oxfam is an anti-poverty nonprofit organization.

In some states, 70% of women of color earn less than $15 per hour, the group said.

The report found that Latina women made the least – 57 cents on the dollar that every white man in the same position makes.

American Indian women make 60 cents on the dollar and Black women are paid 64 cents on the dollar.

Gina Cummings, Vice President of Advocacy, Alliances and Policy for Oxfam America, said that low wages during a time when inflation is surging and gas prices are going up, “this is nothing short of an emergency.”

In the report, Oxfam called on Congress to pass the Raise the Wage Act and create a universal minimum wage.

It also called on Congress to create wage increases in relation to inflation.

Oxfam also wants the federal government to subsidize child care, as it is one of the “most underpaid professions” in the country.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot