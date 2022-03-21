Watch
Recall alert: Pancake and waffle mix may be contaminated with pieces of cable

FDA, CNN Newsource
Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is under recall
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 10:38:56-04

A pancake and waffle mix sold by Walmart is under recall.

Continental Mills makes Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

Cable fragments were found in a “limited amount of product”, the FDA says on its website.

The recalled products include the following information on the packaging:

  • UPC 078742370828
  • Lot code KX2063
  • Best By Date of 09/01/2023

The pancake and waffle mix was sold nationwide.

No consumers have found, used or bought a contaminated product and no injuries have been reported.

If you’ve bought the affected product, you can return it to Walmart for a refund or receive an exchange for another mix.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

