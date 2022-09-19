Rally in Ohio features one-finger salute, music similar to QAnon song

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a rally on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, which featured music similar to the anthem of QAnon and supporters giving a one-finger salute.

USA Today, The New York Times and Business Insider reported that Trump was at the rally to support Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. As Trump spoke, people reportedly raised an arm with their index finger pointed as they cheered.

The background music, The New York Times reported, sounded similar to a QAnon song called "Wwg1wga," which stands for “where we go one, we go all.”

The salute, however, was a different story.

While The Washington Post and British newspaper The Guardian reported that some political observers pointed out the one-finger salute resembled another salute that the Nazis used, NBC News reporter Ben Collins and The New York Times reported that the salute was probably in reference to the QAnon song.

The salute did prompt New York State Senator Anna Kaplan to issue a statement condemning it.

"Supporters were urged to hold up their right hands in a unified salute that should shock the conscience of every American for its remarkable similarity to the "Heil Hitler" salute used by the Nazis," Kaplan said. "I talk a lot about the importance of learning the history of the Holocaust -- so that we don't repeat history's darkest chapter ever again -- and the horrifying images from these events remind us that we have a lot more work to do yet."