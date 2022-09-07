Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Queen Elizabeth cancels meeting, doctors advise her to rest

The Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting a day after greeting England's new PM
Britain Queen
Jane Barlow/AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Queen Elizabeth II postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, after doctors advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Britain Queen
Posted at 4:45 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 16:45:42-04

Queen Elizabeth II was instructed to rest after doctors declared that she needed to do so after a "full day yesterday," when she met with newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Queen had to cancel her Privy Council advisory group meeting, but it will be postponed until she is ready.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest."

The 96-year-old monarch met with Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, the Queen's traditional summer retreat.

The tradition between the royal family and heads of state in England is rooted in centuries of tradition. But also, Prime Ministers, going back to 1952 and Winston Churchill, have greeted Queen Elizabeth II for approvals in Buckingham Palace in London. Truss made history this year as the first Prime Minister to meet with Queen Elizabeth outside of London.

As AFP reported, the Queen has been dealing with some health ailments, including walking certain distances and standing for certain amounts of time since at least 2021, causing several public engagements to need to be canceled or postponed. Royal officials have described her condition as "episodic mobility problems."

The Queen recovered from a period with COVID-19 earlier this year that "exhausted" her, royal officials said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book