Ottawa's police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Trucks in Canada that have been clogging crossings at the U.S. border for more than two weeks have abandoned all but one of their blockades.

Canadian authorities say they're confident that protesters at the crossing in Manitoba will be gone by Wednesday.

A convoy left the Alberta border town of Coutts, across from Montana, on Tuesday, one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege.

But protesters in the capital city of Ottawa remain entrenched.

Ottawa's police chief was ousted amid criticism of inaction against the COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed the city.

In a statement announcing Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly's departure, Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said that the focus needs to be on bringing the occupation to a peaceful end.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell was announced as the Interim Ottawa Police Chief.

The police board there says 360 vehicles remain in the blockade downtown.