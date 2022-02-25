NBA's 2 Ukrainian players condemn attacks in their home country

Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, the only two active Ukrainian players in the NBA, released a joint statement after Russia invaded their home country.

"We categorically condemn the war," they say in the statement. "Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny."

They go on to say that they hope the war ends as soon as possible.

"Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity. We are with you," Len and Mykhailiuk's joint statement says.

Len plays for the Sacramento Kings and Mykhailiuk plays for the Toronto Raptors.

The Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence Thursday. Len's fellow teammates stood with him at center court as they reflected on the war.