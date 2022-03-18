Miss World crowned as contestants, organizers show solidarity for Ukraine

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska has been crowned, making her the winner of the 70th Miss World on Wednesday. Contestants and organizers expressed their solidarity with Ukraine with a candle tribute on-stage during the finale on television. ⁠

Bielawska, is a model and is working on completing her master’s degree. She won the title in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the show was delayed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss USA, Shree Saini, was named first runner-up, and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé earned second runner-up.⁠

As Fox News reported, the 23-year-old was crowed by 2019 winner Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. She said, "When I heard my name, I was surprised, I still can’t believe it, I feel honored."

"I am honored to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work," she said.