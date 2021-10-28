Louisiana man accused of rape convicted of trying to hire hitman

While waiting in jail on rape charges, a man in Louisiana has been convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill his ex-wife.

According to the Associated Press, Steven Marcus Kelley, 48, was found guilty Tuesday of using the plotting to kill his ex-wife by writing a letter to a hitman in December 2019,

The person who received the letter turned it over to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office the following morning.

According to the AP, Kelley offered the person $10,000 to make the murder look like a robbery.

In the letter, authorities said Kelley described his ex-wife, her place of work, and the type of vehicle she drove, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Kelley was in jail awaiting rape and molestation charges of girls, ages 8 and 12.