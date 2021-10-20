Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to adopt a contempt report against Steve Bannon.

It’s the first process in holding Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

“The select committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson.

During Tuesday night’s hearing Rep. Liz Cheney directly called out Bannon and former President Donald Trump for their role in fueling the lie that the presidential election was stolen.

She also called on her fellow Republicans to refute the lie.

"You know that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud sufficient to overturn the election,” she said. “You know that the Dominion voting machines were not corrupted by a foreign power. You know those claims are false."

The House will still have to vote on whether to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress. Upon its adoption, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would certify the report for the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, who could formally bring the charge.