Helicopter crash in North Carolina leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Charlotte on Tuesday, authorities said.

"It's a huge loss, tragic loss. It's not something you can put into words to offer condolences to the families," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings.

The helicopter crashed around noon off Interstate 77.

Jennings would not provide the identity of the victims or say who the helicopter belonged to until the next of kin is notified.

However, he noted that it appeared the pilot acted heroically in the split seconds before the crash.

"It seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic," Jennings said.

The FAA and NTSB will be taking over the investigation.