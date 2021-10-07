Watch
Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

Stephen Spillman/AP
Women's March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The march was a response to controversial legislation recently passed by Texas lawmakers which has banned most abortions in Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 21:22:43-04

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press.

The order came from Judge Robert Pitman following a request from the Department of Justice.

The Texas law bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Abortion rights activists have said that many women don't know they are pregnant that early.

The law allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or helps a woman get an abortion. If the lawsuit is successful, the private citizen is entitled to at least $10,000.

Wednesday's temporary restraining order is expected to be appealed.

