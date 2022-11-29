'Die Hard' and 'Walker, Texas Ranger' actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies at 66

The University of Nevada Las Vegas announced Monday in a press release that actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away. He was 66.

Gilyard, a film and theatre professor at the school, was best known for his roles in the TV series "Walker Texas Ranger" and the movie "Die Hard."

"It is with profound sadness that I share this news," said the university's College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy J. Uscher in a statement. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments."

The school did not release how the actor passed away.

Gilyard made his major film debut in 1986 when he starred as Marcus "Sundown" Williams in “Top Gun," NBC News reported.

Two years later, he appeared in "Die Hard" as terrorist computer whiz Theo, the news outlet reported.

CNN reported that his acting career also included two television series, first taking on the role of Conrad McMasters in "Matlock" in 1989.

In 1993, he began starring alongside Chuck Norris in "Walker, Texas Ranger."