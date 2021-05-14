Watch
Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

MARTIN MEISSNER/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2007 file photo, Karl-Erivan Haub is pictured in Muelheim, Germany. A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Karl-Erivan W. Haub
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 14, 2021
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.

Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when he disappeared under Switzerland's famous Matterhorn peak, located on the southern border with Italy.

He was last seen on April 7, 2018, as he headed up a mountain lift with skis and a daypack, and was reported missing to police the following morning after he failed to show up at his hotel in the Swiss resort of Zermatt.

According to The Associated Press, the billionaire's family stopped searching for him a week after he was reported missing and the search for him was called off officially in October 2018.

The district court in Cologne, where Haub lived, declared him dead on Friday.

Karl's younger brother, Christian, was named the CEO of Tengelmann after the disappearance.

