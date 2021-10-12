Tennessee physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation can now face disciplinary action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Doctors who spread false information about COVID-19 can now face disciplinary action, including suspension or the forfeiture of their medical license in extreme cases.

In late September, the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners adopted a new policy based on language from the Federation of State Medical Boards.

The new policy says that physicians who create or spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation could be formally disciplined.

The board, which consists of 12 members appointed by the governor, is responsible for disciplining physicians who violate practice standards.

Anyone can file a complaint against a physician if they believe their behavior is unacceptable by calling the Tennessee department of health at 800-852-2187.

This story was originally published by Caroline Sutton on Scripps station WTVF in Nasvhille.