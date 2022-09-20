Authorities investigate after deputy unintentionally fires gun inside charter school

A sheriff's office in South Florida is investigating after authorities say a deputy unintentionally discharged a firearm inside a charter school there on Monday.

The incident occurred inside the school resource officer's office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy in Stuart, Florida, according to officials.

There were no injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was not suspended as the investigation continued.

Treasure Coast Classical Academy teaches grades Kindergarten through 6th grade. The school currently has around 1,000 students enrolled.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.