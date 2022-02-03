Aldrich sexual assault scandal hits home far from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have resolved a pair of lawsuits stemming from the organization's handling of allegations by a former first-round pick that he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010.

But questions raised by the suits live on, not just in Chicago, but well beyond.

After he resigned his position with the Blackhawks, Brad Aldrich worked or volunteered for USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame and Miami University in Ohio before returning to his native Michigan.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 as part of a deal with a prosecutor after he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school hockey player.

In December, Kyle Beach and the Blackhawks reportedly agreed to settle a lawsuit that stemmed from allegations that Aldrich sexually assaulted him.

The first-round draft pick filed a lawsuit against his former team, saying he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by Aldrich.

An investigation into the allegations by the law firm Jenner & Block found that "nothing was done" by senior management after they were made aware of Beach's allegations.

They even allowed Aldrich to stay with the team during their run for the Stanley Cup.

After the results of the investigation were presented to the team, the Blackhawks' general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned.