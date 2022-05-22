Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10B US investment

Biden Asia
Evan Vucci/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center left, speaks at the Combat Operations Floor of the Osan Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Combined Forces Command Commander, is at right. Lt. Gen. Sung Chun Choi, Commander, Air Force Operations Command, South Korea's Air Force is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden Asia
Posted at 3:17 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 03:17:12-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday.

Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. Biden also says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region.

The $10 billion investment from South Korea's Hyundai is a reflection of how the U.S. and South Korea are leveraging their longstanding military ties into a broader economic partnership.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News