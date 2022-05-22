Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10B US investment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday.

Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. Biden also says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region.

The $10 billion investment from South Korea's Hyundai is a reflection of how the U.S. and South Korea are leveraging their longstanding military ties into a broader economic partnership.