What's on MI ballot in West Michigan? A guide to precinct maps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Aug. 6 is primary election day. If you haven't yet looked at your ballot, there's still time to review it and know who's in the running for your local elections.

Looking up your ballot is a simple process, but some steps change from municipality to municipality. FOX 17 took a look at ballots and precinct maps from several of our major cities in West Michigan to give you a how-to guide on how to view your ballot.

For starters, you'll want to head to this website.

Select the Aug. 6 election from the drop-down menu, your county and city or township.

Locating your precinct is an important next step; that can get a little tricky.

FOX 17 has done the work for you and linked several of the maps below:

Grand Rapids Precinct Map

Kalamazoo Precinct Map

Holland Precinct Map

Grand Haven Precinct Map

Battle Creek Precinct Map

Muskegon County Precinct Maps

