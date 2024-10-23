Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

VP Harris to return to Kalamazoo this Saturday with Michelle Obama

Kamala Harris in Oakland County
WXYZ
Kamala Harris in Oakland County
Posted
and last updated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Kalamazoo, this time with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Kalamazoo County Democratic Party made the announcement over Facebook Tuesday night.

The exact location of the campaign event has not been made public, other than it being on Saturday.

People interested in attending the event are invited to sign up online. Registration does not guarantee attendance.

Harris held a campaign rally in Grand Rapids last week during a multi-city visit to Michigan.

Kamala Harris rally in Grand Rapids

America Votes

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris holds rally in Grand Rapids

Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot