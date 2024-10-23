VP Harris to return to Kalamazoo this Saturday with Michelle Obama

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Kalamazoo, this time with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Kalamazoo County Democratic Party made the announcement over Facebook Tuesday night.

The exact location of the campaign event has not been made public, other than it being on Saturday.

People interested in attending the event are invited to sign up online. Registration does not guarantee attendance.

Harris held a campaign rally in Grand Rapids last week during a multi-city visit to Michigan.

