Second Gentleman Emhoff to make campaign stop in Grand Rapids this week

Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2024, at the White House in Washington.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nation’s second gentleman is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids later this week.

Douglas Emhoff is expected to speak at a campaign event on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to the White House.

This comes after Vice President and Democratic Nominee for President Kamala Harris made campaign stops in Grand Rapids and the Kalamazoo area within the last several months.

Harris accepted the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last Thursday.

