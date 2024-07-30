Ottawa County Republicans host dueling press conferences to support their candidates

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The primary is one week from Tuesday. Many candidates, especially Republicans in Ottawa County, are making their last push for support.

Two factions of the local Republican Party held press conferences in support of their candidates.

"We are such a strong Republican county," Ottawa County GOP Chairman/Michigan's 4th Congressional candidate Brendan Muir said.

Two hundred people supported several Republican candidates at "The People's Press Conference" Monday night in Allendale Township.

"There comes a time when each generation must stand to protect this America we hold dear. And it is our time," Ottawa County Vice Chairperson/Ottawa Impact Founder Sylvia Rhodea said.

If we rewind the tape, more than a week ago, FOX 17 was at a different Ottawa County Republican news conference, one that was hosted by several other candidates.

Those candidates expressed frustration that Ottawa County GOP told them to drop out of the race.

"We will not stand by while the Ottawa County GOP Committee and a few other PAC supports dictate how thousands of voters in Ottawa County should think or vote," Ottawa County commissioner candidate John Teeples said.

Calvin University Professor Dr. Doug Koopman has watched the division unfold over the past few years.

"I think having inner-party disputes can do a lot of good," Koopman said. "It can get pretty intense and pretty mean-spirited, right in the middle of the contest."

The contest is almost here, as the Aug. 6 primary is a week away. Still, some voters have already gone to the polls because Michigan has absentee and early voting.

"Michigan voters like non-party registration, and they like open primaries," Koopman said.

More than 30 people have tossed their names into the hat to be the next Ottawa County commissioner. Twenty-one have filed as Republican.

"The primary election in Ottawa County is the most important election because it basically determines who gets elected in November," Muir added. "The point of today was to talk about the influence of the Democrat party coming into the Republican primary. It's unethical. It's wrong. Republicans should choose the Republican leadership."

