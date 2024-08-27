'Michigan is at the forefront of this election': Scholten campaigns for Harris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal and state lawmakers from West Michigan banded together Tuesday for a campaign event with the Harris Walz campaign, saying the mitten state remains an important part of the on-going presidential race.

"We know that Michigan is at the forefront of this election, not only at the top of the ticket, but up and down the ballot," said U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten, a democrat who represents Michigan's 3rd District in Washington D.C.

Scholten stood along side State Representative Carol Glanville (D), and Mary Sluter, a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. The trio stumped for Vice President Harris' campaign hours before GOP VP nominee JD Vance was scheduled to appear at a rally near Big Rapids.

"We are here for a very monumentous occasion to talk about the Harris Walz campaign plan to lower health care costs for everyday Americans," Scholten opened the event. "It's essential that we are doing this today, because JD Vance is here in West Michigan again for the second time in just a few weeks, trying to peddle his lies about their plans for Michigan families."

Scholten promised to work with the potential Harris administration to pass more legislation for working families.

