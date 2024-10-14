LIVE AT 7: Slotkin, Rogers take part in 2nd and final debate for U.S. Senate

DETROIT — The candidates vying to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate are scheduled to participate in their second and final debate Monday night.

Candidates Elissa Slotkin (D) and Mike Rogers (R) will take the debate stage in Detroit, hosted by FOX 17's sister station WXYZ.

Slotkin and Rogers's first debate was held Oct. 8. Both candidates highlighted their policies on a wide range of topics including the economy, the war in Gaza, manufacturing, the Southern border and more.

While they demonstrated many differences in policy, there was some common ground to be had.

