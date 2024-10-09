Slotkin, Rogers face off in debate for highly contested Senate race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Candidates for U.S. Senate (D) Elissa Slotkin and (R) Mike Rogers threw jabs at each other in a lively debate Tuesday night.

Despite being from different parties, the candidates have similar backgrounds. Rogers is a former FBI agent and congressman. Slotkin is a former CIA agent and current congresswoman.

While there were plenty of policy differences displayed on the debate stage, there was still some common ground.

“I'm running for the U.S. Senate because I believe we must enhance and strengthen the middle class,” says Slotkin.

“Our families are hurting in Michigan,” says Rogers. “They can't afford gas. They can't afford their electric bill. We have folks [who] are going to food pantries at the end of the month. We don't have to do it that way.”

In their first face-off, topics touched on issues here in Michigan, like the economy.

“I have traveled around the state,” says Rogers. “I have never seen such hurt in people's families as I have now.”

“I can't go into a grocery store without someone grabbing my arms and telling me ‘I can't afford this,’” says Slotkin. “‘I can't afford summer camp. For my kids, I can't afford…’ The people are hurting. They feel shame about it.”

Issues abroad were also discussed.

On Monday, we marked one year since Hamas's deadly attack on Israel.

“We have four Americans still there,” says Rogers. “Those Americans should be brought home.”

“It's clear we need a ceasefire deal that brings the hostages home,” says Slotkin. “Israel has the right to defend itself when people come and kill their citizens, rape women, shoot ballistic missiles at them. That is something that any country in the world has the right to do. But we can also say that we don't like seeing loss of life among civilians.”

Manufacturing and electric vehicles was another big topic at the debate, but the ongoing theme was expanding American energy.

Both candidates support restarting the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township.

“We're going to need more energy as a country, and we need the grid to be updated to deal with that,” says Slotkin. “For that, we need, literally, an all-of-the-above approach. We need the whole menu.”

“Absolutely, we're going to have a 57% increase in need off of our electric grid, everything from AI operation, which is a big power suck,” says Rogers. “You're talking cryptocurrency, and if you have any electrification going into the grid by cars, you're going to need a lot more power. Fifty-eight [percent], our electric grid can't handle it.”

Both candidates support finding ways to strength our Southern border.

“We need legal, vetted immigration,” says Slotkin. “Our farmers need it. Our folks in Mackinac need it for their hotels and their fudge shops. Until we get our immigration system right, we're going to have a bleeding problem at the border.”

“This has been a catastrophe, and we have seen absolutely nothing saying you signed a few letters,” says Rogers. “This is something that should get our blood going for what it is doing to the United States of America. I'm going to go back and I will fix and secure the border, first thing.”

Other issues discussed included support for FEMA, housing assistance, protecting Social Security and Medicare.

When it came to reproductive rights, the candidates displayed stark differences.

When asked if the government should be able to interfere in an abortion, Mike Rogers affirmed — that if elected — he would not do anything in Washington to reverse the efforts of Proposal 3, which was passed back in 2022 enshrining the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution.

"I think this is the most heart-wrenching decision a woman will ever have to make. I think those decisions are best made where her doctor is, where her family is, where her faith is," said Rogers. "The people of Michigan voted overwhelmingly to make abortion legal and a part of the state constitution of Michigan. I will do nothing when I go back to Washington, D.C., to do anything that would change what the Michigan constitution voted on by the people of Michigan have given us that guidance to go back."

As Rogers maintained his stance that it should be up to the states, Elissa Slotkin said she'd vote for a federal bill to codify the right to abortion nationwide.

"I believe in a woman's right to choose. I did not support overturning Roe v. Wade, and if a bill came in front of the U.S. Senate to codify Roe, I would vote for it," Slotkin added. "Mike Rogers was 20 years as a legislator. He voted for every single ban, every restriction, every bill that came across his desk to make it harder for a woman — and to ban in some cases — a woman in her right to choose 56 times in total; we checked the math."

And when it comes to IVF, there were some mixed messages from the candidates.

“From the very beginning of this campaign, I have come out and talked about making sure that IVF is available for families so they can grow their families,” says Rogers. “It's a very personal thing for these for these families, and I support it."

Slotkin responded, "He voted and sponsored bills that would make it impossible to have IVF and contraception. If he does not trust us to protect our own rights, do not trust him."

We also heard more about the candidates' positions in manufacturing. Plans to bring more jobs back to the state include a battery plant in Big Rapids and the building of electric vehicles (EVs) in Lansing.

“I think the federal government's going to spend money. They ought to spend it on something that builds, something that people want to buy,” Rogers explained.

The auto industry is a major economic driver in the state. The current administration is pushing to build more EVs.

“Everyone drove big American cars here, and we literally pooh-poohed the fuel-efficient vehicles from Japan and from Korea and then they ate our lunch. We've never made up that market share,” says Slotkin.

Bidden and Harris support sending a $500 million grant to convert a Lansing Cadillac plant to build more EVs, an issue that has been brought up on the campaign trail.

FOX 17 asked if Rogers would support the grant moving forward.

“No, I don't think so. I think the only reason they're doing that plant and the 500 million is because they've mandated they have to hit certain standards., EPA standards that they can only meet if it's an electric vehicle,” Rogers explained.

To power those EVs, you need batteries. During the debate, the controversial battery plant Goition was asked. The proposed Mecosta County plant is currently embroiled in its ties to China.

“As for the Goition plant that was brought up over and over and over again, I have never signed an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with a Chinese entity of any kind, Chinese government, Chinese company, nothing,” Slotkin said.

One of the biggest issues on voters' minds in Michigan is the economy. The country saw a large spike in inflation over the past few years, but it’s on a downward trend.

Rogers explained how he would solve it by pushing more for drilling and de-regulation.

“It can happen pretty quickly once we make that announcement that we're going in that direction. So I think that happens pretty quickly,” Rogers added.

Slotkin also explains her fears about inflation. She told FOX 17 that she has concerns about the vice president’s proposal to offer first-time home buyers $25,000.

“I need to understand it better. I was hearing it along with most people. I am concerned about it being inflationary, to be honest,” Slotkin added.

Currently, Rogers finds himself in hot water with his residency. The Detroit News revealed that Rogers owned a million-dollar home in Florida more than two years ago. He explains that the home he’s building in White Lake Township has hit delays for him to move in.

"The only people who are asking questions is the press. The people that I talk to are worried about their grocery prices, their gas prices, and the cost of electricity. I have a home,” Rogers said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube