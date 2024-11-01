Donald Trump to end campaign in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has learned former President, Donald Trump will hold a final campaign event in Grand Rapids.

Details are limited and we are working to confirm times and the location for the Monday night rally.

The Trump-Vance campaign has been focusing on constituents in West Michigan, with Vance visiting 12 times since being named to the ticket and Trump coming a handful of times, including immediately after the attempt on his life in June.

This would be the 3rd time Trump would punctuate a campaign with a trip to Grand Rapids, having ended both the 2016 race at DeVos Place and the 2020 race at the Gerald R Ford International Airport.

