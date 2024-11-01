Almost there— Campaigns making final stops in Michigan today, this weekend

MICHIGAN — November 5 is just 4 days away.

For those of us counting down to the biggest day in politics—and the culmination of one of the most contentious Presidential races of our times— mark your calendars; there are a couple more rallies coming as both campaigns are hitting swing states like Michigan hard.

FRIDAY

Governor Tim Walz will be making the rounds; hitting Detroit in the early afternoon before speaking at events in both Flint and Traverse City.

Senator and Vice Presidential hopeful, J.D. Vance is holding his 11th Michigan rally in Portage, rallying for a 2nd Trump term at 1 p.m.Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis through the Trump Campaign.

Former President Trump will be campaigning in Warren.

SUNDAY

Vice President, Kamala Harris is expected to speak at Michigan State University around 6:30 p.m.

