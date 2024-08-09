Campaigns keep coming to West Michigan, highlighting area's importance in 2024 elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — West Michigan played host to a number of key political events over the past few election cycles, highlighting the value national campaigns put on voters in the area.

On July 20, just a week after an attempt on his life, former President Donald Trump held his first rally with running mate DJ Vance in Grand Rapids.

Now, just three days after Michigan's August primary election, Grand Rapids is once again the host of several political events.

WXMI/Andy Curtis Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller (left) appears during a roundtable event put on by the Harris-Walz campaign. Harry Dunn, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer (center), and District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Officer Danny Hodges (right).

A Kamala Harris campaign event featured two former police officers from Washington D.C. who served on January 6, 2021 when a large crowd of people stormed the U.S. Capitol. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who also attended the event, says Michigan's role in national politics continues to grow.

"We recognize that the state of Michigan is a very important state in our nation," Fuller told FOX 17. "We recognize that is a growing and changing state. I look at all of the manufacturing that's coming back to this, this state. I look at all of the fact that Michigan has water, you know, and people are coming back to the state, and it's becoming more important to the rest of the nation that Michigan stay vibrant, and I think that's a big reason that we're seeing so many political campaigns stopping in Michigan."

Stabenow joins Slotkin's campaign tour

WXMI/Jim Sutton Current U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow appears at a campaign event for Elissa Slotkin in Grand Rapids.

Meanwhile, Elissa Slotkin, the democratic nominee for one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate, is getting a boost from the woman she's hoping to replace.

WXMI/Jim Sutton U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin speaks at a campaign event in Grand Rapids on August 9, 2024.

Current U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow hit the campaign trail Friday in Grand Rapids, stumping for Slotkin's bid for the Senate. The pair were joined by U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten and State Senator Winnie Brinks in front of supporters.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Current U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (far left) and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (right center) pose with supporters at a Slotkin for Senate campaign stop in Grand Rapids.

The two events Friday are just the latest political stops in West Michigan. With 88 days to go until the general election on November 5, it is likely more events are on the way.

