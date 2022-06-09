WATCH LIVE: House committee investigating attack on US Capitol holds primetime hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack will hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Seven Democrats and two Republicans make up this committee.

The members will present a summary of their findings and show “previously unseen material” that documents the January 6 insurrection.

WATCH LIVE: 8 p.m. Thursday

Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and British filmmaker Nick Quested will also testify.

Reportedly, Edwards was one of the first officers hurt in the attack and Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys on the day of the attack.

Four rioters died during the assault and five Capitol Police officers died in the days following the attack, either from health complications or suicide.

The Justice Department charged nearly 900 people in connection to the January 6 attack.

