CDC: E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

(WXMI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is looking into an E.coli outbreak they say is linked to two brands of packaged salads.

We’re told the products being investigated are Simple Truth’s and Nature’s Basket’s brands of organic power greens, described as a mix of spinach, kale, mizuna and chard.

The CDC says the salads in question are marked with “best if used by” dates through Dec. 20, 2021.

Consumers are advised not to consume the affected salads and to clear out refrigerators and freezers of any products that match the above description.

The CDC advises individuals to be aware of E. Coli symptoms and to contact a healthcare provider if experiencing stomach cramps, diarrhea lasting longer than three days, body temperature exceeding 102 degrees Fahrenheit, blood in stool, vomiting and dehydration (minimal urination, dry mouth/throat, dizziness upon standing).

We’re told investigations are ongoing to figure out if other products are affected.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube