CDC: E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. In a growing medical mystery, a person who died in July 2021 in Georgia has been confirmed as the fourth U.S. case this year of an illness caused by the meliodosis bacteria from South Asia. On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent an alert about the latest case to U.S. doctors. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Dec 30, 2021
(WXMI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is looking into an E.coli outbreak they say is linked to two brands of packaged salads.

We’re told the products being investigated are Simple Truth’s and Nature’s Basket’s brands of organic power greens, described as a mix of spinach, kale, mizuna and chard.

The CDC says the salads in question are marked with “best if used by” dates through Dec. 20, 2021.

Consumers are advised not to consume the affected salads and to clear out refrigerators and freezers of any products that match the above description.

The CDC advises individuals to be aware of E. Coli symptoms and to contact a healthcare provider if experiencing stomach cramps, diarrhea lasting longer than three days, body temperature exceeding 102 degrees Fahrenheit, blood in stool, vomiting and dehydration (minimal urination, dry mouth/throat, dizziness upon standing).

We’re told investigations are ongoing to figure out if other products are affected.

Click here for more information.

