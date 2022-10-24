Trades and beyond: open house helps students explore options

HOLLAND, Mich. — As students prepare for high school and beyond, some hands-on learning may help give them the best start in the workforce— not to mention save money on tuition if college turns out not to be the right path for them.

Careerline Tech Center is hosting an open house Tuesday October 25th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

There, you can explore jobs in IT Network and Security, Health, Construction, Graphic Design, Environmental Field Studies and more.

“Last year the Work-Based Learning program placed over 900 CTC students in local businesses for first-hand experience in a career field they wanted to explore,” Shayna Carlson, Career and Technical Education Work-Based Learning supervisor, said. “Through Work-Based Learning, students participate in job shadows, paid and unpaid work experiences and internships, all while earning high school and sometimes college credit.”

You can find Careerline Tech Center on the corner of US-31 and Port Sheldon in Holland. Click here for more information before you head to the open house!