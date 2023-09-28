Storytellers, filmmakers descend on Grand Rapids this weekend!

The Grand Rapids Film Festival is upon us!

September 29 – October 1, join independent, amateur, and freelance storytellers for networking, workshops, and challenges aimed at capturing the human experience without the glitz and glamor of Hollywood.

You could even win some cold hard cash to fund your next creation!

The festival kicks off with a free networking event at Muse Friday, 6-9 p.m. Meet filmmakers and other creatives and learn from a panel of experts on how to distribute your work to the world.

Saturday offers workshops on production and monster makeup and a chance to put your skills to the test in a 24-hour, from-scratch challenge!

Head to Studio Park Sunday for all-day screenings of everything from films and music videos to shorts and commercials— plus hear from a filmmakers' panel and see if your favorite submission takes home any prizes during the awards ceremony!

The schedule for events each day can be found here.