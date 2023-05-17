Watch Now
Mac & Cheese Fest will delight with creative takes on the classic dish

Mac and Cheese Fest - serving samples
Outlier Events
Mac and Cheese Fest - serving samples
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 08:06:35-04

Mac & Cheese Fest is coming to West Michigan!

The celebration of the childhood staple is just the latest in Outlier Event’s famous food festivals.

Mac and Cheese Fest - logoed cup

On August 12 and 13 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, you can get your fill of variations on the classic dish paired with meats, sauces, toppings, and more!

As always, there will be plenty of entertainment— live music, performers, games, and craft beer are all on the list.

It’s an all-ages event-- kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, but they won’t get sample tokens. Grab “Just the Mac” tickets for them to make sure they can get in on the fun!

Mac and Cheese Fest - kid eating

VIP ticket-holders get in an hour early. The party is 4-8 p.m.

This event sells out every year, so organizers suggest getting tickets as soon as possible. They've got a priority list, too for updates on the latest.

