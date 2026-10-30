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'Just a bunch of Hocus Pocus': Morning crew transforms into iconic trio for Halloween

Friday the FOX 17 Morning crew transformed into the Sanderson sisters, the famous trio from the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus.
Just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: Morning crew transforms into iconic trio for Halloween
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KENT COUNTY, Mich — Friday the FOX 17 Morning crew transformed into the Sanderson sisters, the famous trio from the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus.

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The 1993 film has become a Halloween tradition for many over the years.

With help from the Grand Rapids Civic Theater's costume closet, Janice, Andy and Kara dressed as Mary Sanderson, Winnie Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson.

Check out the looks below and watch their special Halloween Breakfast Buzz segment.

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Kara James as Sarah Sanderson
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Janice Allen as Mary Sanderson
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Andy Curtis as Winnie Sanderson

Happy Halloween!

Just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: Morning crew transforms into iconic trio for Halloween

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Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

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