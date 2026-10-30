KENT COUNTY, Mich — Friday the FOX 17 Morning crew transformed into the Sanderson sisters, the famous trio from the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus.

FOX 17

The 1993 film has become a Halloween tradition for many over the years.

With help from the Grand Rapids Civic Theater's costume closet, Janice, Andy and Kara dressed as Mary Sanderson, Winnie Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson.

Check out the looks below and watch their special Halloween Breakfast Buzz segment.

FOX 17 Kara James as Sarah Sanderson

FOX 17 Janice Allen as Mary Sanderson

FOX 17 Andy Curtis as Winnie Sanderson

Happy Halloween!

Just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: Morning crew transforms into iconic trio for Halloween

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