WALKER, Mich. — Holiday gift lists can get expensive fast, and shoppers feeling the squeeze don't necessarily have to give up on finding the right gifts.

At the Best Buy off Alpine Avenue, local shoppers told FOX 17 they're paying closer attention to prices and looking for different ways to make their holiday budgets go further.

Grand Rapids-area shopper Kyler Corland is among those spending more cautiously.

“I am not able to spend as much as I once was on gifts, most definitely,” Corland said. “I’ve noticed that with everything.”

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So, how can you stretch your holiday dollars? Here are three strategies to consider.

Do your homework before the sale

Howard City shopper Chad said he doesn't wait until he's ready to buy to start looking at prices.

Instead, he researches an item for a couple of weeks so he understands its normal price and can compare models and features.

That extra homework can make it easier to tell the difference between an ordinary price and a genuinely good holiday deal.

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Think outside the season

Sometimes the best time to buy something is when most other people aren't shopping for it.

Chad pointed to kayaks as an example. “This is the time of year to buy a kayak because no one wants a kayak, so everybody's dropped the prices,” he said.

If someone on your gift list wants an item that's currently out of season, checking prices now could reveal additional savings.

Don't pay for a name if you don't need to

Big-name electronics aren't always the only option.

Best Buy Experience Manager Tyler Remick said shoppers should first decide exactly what they expect a product to do.

“I would research what do you want to accomplish out of the product that you're buying and how do you want that to show up when it's actually in your home,” he said.

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That can make a big difference with products such as earbuds. Apple AirPods can run roughly $150 to $300, while some lower-priced alternatives like JBL are available around the $50 mark, and still prioritize quality.

The same idea applies to televisions. During our visit, we found a 65-inch budget-brand TV listed for $299, while a premium 65-inch LG model was priced above $1,000.

The cheaper model won't necessarily offer everything found on the premium TV. But for a shopper primarily looking for a television for family movie nights or everyday viewing, Remick said there are good options available at lower prices.

And while budgets may be tighter this year, one piece of holiday shopping advice hasn't changed: keep the recipient in mind.

“You got to find the right gift for the person,” Chad said.

Doing a little research before buying can help you find that gift without spending more than you need to.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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