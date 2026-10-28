HALLOWEEN ON A BUDGET: Thrifting costumes with the morning crew

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Americans are projected to spend more than four billion dollars on Halloween costumes in 2026, according to the National Retail Federation.

But, with rising costs, many may be looking for ways to be more budget-savvy this year.

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FOX 17's morning crew went to the Plainfield Goodwill location, to learn more about thrifting costumes.

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"Not only are costumes expensive, but Halloween is actually one of the least sustainable holidays," said Erica Eash, Director of Marketing, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids. "In fact, they say that approximately 35 million costumes end up in landfills just in the US alone every year."

FOX 17 Erica Eash, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

Janice, Andy and Kara were able to assemble looks ranging from roughly $13 to $30 dollars.

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"We have, you know, obviously the readymade costumes, we also have a wide selection of new goods for your accessories, makeup, wigs, masks," Eash said. "If you've got a great eye and you're willing to take the time to really look for what you want to put together I think you can make it happen on any budget."

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Learn more about Goodwill, and find locations here.

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