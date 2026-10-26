KENT COUNTY, Mich — Spooky season brings a number of popular fall traditions, like carving pumpkins.

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The ritual, which originated in Europe, dates back years and started with an Irish myth about a man named "Stingy Jack." That's why carved pumpkins are dubbed "Jack-o-lanterns."

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Janice, Andy and Kara had a friendly carving competition. Watch the video below.

CARVING COMPETITION: Check out the morning crew's pumpkins

Which design takes the top spot in your opinion? You can cast your vote below



FOX 17 Pumpkin carved by Andy Curtis

FOX 17 Pumpkin carved by Kara James

FOX 17 Pumpkin carved by Janice Allen

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