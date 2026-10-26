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CARVING COMPETITION: Check out the morning crew's pumpkins

We want to hear from you! Which design is your favorite?
Spooky season brings a number of popular fall traditions, like carving pumpkins. Ahead of Halloween, Janice, Andy and Kara held a friendly carving competition.
CARVING COMPETITION: Check out the morning crew's pumpkins
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KENT COUNTY, Mich — Spooky season brings a number of popular fall traditions, like carving pumpkins.

andy carving.jfif

The ritual, which originated in Europe, dates back years and started with an Irish myth about a man named "Stingy Jack." That's why carved pumpkins are dubbed "Jack-o-lanterns."

kara carving.jfif

Janice, Andy and Kara had a friendly carving competition. Watch the video below.

CARVING COMPETITION: Check out the morning crew's pumpkins

Which design takes the top spot in your opinion? You can cast your vote below

andy's pumpkin.jfif
Pumpkin carved by Andy Curtis
kara's pumkin.jfif
Pumpkin carved by Kara James
janice pumpkin.jfif
Pumpkin carved by Janice Allen

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