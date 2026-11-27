WEST MICHIGAN — Hunting season is important to families all across West Michigan and we want to help you celebrate yours!

Send in your successful hunting photos to us at mornings@fox17online.com, and every Friday until the end of year we'll show them on our FOX 17 Morning Show.

And remember to check those hunting regulations, be safe out there, and have fun this season!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

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