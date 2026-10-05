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Weekend Birthday Shoutouts (Oct. 3 & 4, 2026)

Happy Birthday: Karissa, Bryson, Tyler, Wade, Jack and Rory!
Oct 3 and 4 Birthdays
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

Send their name, picture, birth date, and how old they'll be to mornings@fox17online.com, and they'll be featured on the day of their birthday on our morning show.

NOTE: Birthday Shoutouts must be received by the day before their birthday. We cannot accommodate same-day or belated birthday requests.

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

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