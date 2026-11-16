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NewsMorning NewsBirthday Shoutouts

Birthday Shoutouts (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2026)

Happy Birthday: Levi, Honesty, Brooks, Bralynn, Gennavieve, Oaklyn, Bennie, Weston, Jake
Birthday Shoutouts (Nov. 14, 2026)
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WEST MICHIGAN — Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

Send their name, picture, birth date, and how old they'll be to mornings@fox17online.com, and they'll be featured on the day of their birthday on our morning show.

NOTE: Birthday Shoutouts must be received by the day before their birthday. We cannot accommodate same-day or belated birthday requests.

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

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