More than 50 Caribou Coffee locations planned for Michigan

More than 50 Caribou Coffee locations are expected to return to Michigan, the company announced last week.

Caribou Coffee and Panera Brands Company announced they have signed multi-unit development agreements for more than 300 new locations across the United States.

In Michigan, Paul Saber and Patrick Rogers will bring the brand back as Manna Development Groups plans to have more than 50 locations in the state.

"Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation," said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou's core values, we're thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success."

The brand was founded in 1992 and hasn't been in Michigan for years. Based in Minneapolis, Caribou Coffee has hundreds of locations in 11 countries.