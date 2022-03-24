Michigan's first-ever cannabis consumption lounge approved in Hazel Park

(WXYZ) — Michigan's first-ever licensed marijuana consumption lounge is expected to open this month in Hazel Park for private events.

Hot Box Social is located at 23610 John R. in Hazel Park, and is a gathering space for meetings and special events where marijuana can be consumed in a safe and legal environment.

The plan is to open to the public later this year after opening for private events. It features 3,000 square feet of indoor space that can hold around 200 people, with plans to open a 5,000 square foot back patio later this summer.

It is owned by Trucenta, which also operates Breeze recreational provisioning center in Hazel Park.

Because it is a licensed consumption lounge, marijuana products must be delivered from a licensed dispensary and used on-site. Experts will be available to help people make informed decisions.

“We are honored that Michigan has awarded us the state’s first license for a consumption lounge,” said Nowfal Akash, Trucenta Chief Information Officer. “Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social, and special events. Come summer, we’ll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities, and arts-focused activities.”

