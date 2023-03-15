Michigan students say they want to see more progress on gun reform

LANSING, Mich. — Some students from across the state are pleased to see movement on gun reform bills, but they tell FOX 47 that it’s deeply disappointing to have to wait until after a tragic mass shooting to see any kind of progress.

“It's frustrating because it's like, are you guys going to wait for the next mass shooting to happen before you do anything?” asked Joseph Kesto, a sophomore at Michigan State.

Even though students are back on campus, life hasn’t been able to return to normal. He says the university's new safety measures pale in comparison to the enormity of what went on just one month ago.

“I don't want to lose my kindness, but at the same time, I don't want it to be my fault that an intruder, school shooter or somebody went in the building and did something wrong," Kesto said. "Then, it falls on me because I opened the door for them.”

That’s a feeling Oxford High School student Julia Begley echoed.

“I spent 10 minutes crouched on a toilet seat with two other girls. I held the hands of them while I tried to block out the screams and gunshots ringing through the halls and shaking the stall door," she said. "To this day I have no been able to block out those sounds.”

For these two students, the message is simple.

“It's a good start. It really is not the end, though," Kesto said.