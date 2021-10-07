Watch
Michigan man wanted for allegedly shooting Ohio state trooper overnight

(WXYZ) — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for a Michigan man who they say shot a state trooper just north of Cincinnati overnight.

According to police, the suspect is 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn. He's reportedly driving a 2016 black Chevy Suburban with Michigan license plate of C748 2198.

We're learning that Hathorn was pulled over for speeding and there was a struggle between Hathorn and the trooper, where the trooper was shot with his own gun.

Hathorn does have an extensive criminal history dating back to the early 2000s.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections website, he was just released from prison in April after beign sentenced for several charges.

A Blue Alert has been issued by the Ohio state highway patrol statewide.

Call or dial 911 if you see the officer, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

